Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss the horrific Atlanta and Colorado shootings, Kristi Noem’s giving in to woke pressure, and the election stand-off in Iowa. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
‘Not Everything Is Racist’
