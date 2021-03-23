The Corner

‘Not Everything Is Racist’

By

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Jim discuss the horrific Atlanta and Colorado shootings, Kristi Noem’s giving in to woke pressure, and the election stand-off in Iowa. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

