Not Much Further Comment Needed

Over at CNN, former senator Al Franken — whom you may recall resigned his seat in the Senate after eight women accused him of groping them or otherwise behaving inappropriately — writes that Joe Biden has to “bring it” in the 2020 election, because the Democratic nominee must rescue America from “a dysfunctional and corrupt federal government.”’

Joe Biden served in the Senate from 1973 to 2009 and then spent eight years as vice president. Only a small handful of Americans have had more influence over the way the federal government operates over the past 45 years than Joe Biden. The Democratic nominee cannot realistically be painted as an outsider, a reformer, an agent of change, or a breath of fresh air. Biden is the living, breathing embodiment of the Washington status quo, right up to January 20, 2017. I’m not sure Biden campaign staffers are high-fiving each other upon learning that a disgraced former senator is stepping forward to argue that only Biden can save Americans from a federal government rife with corruption.

But I suppose it could be worse. At least Franken didn’t choose “how to reach out and touch the lives of women voters” as the theme of his op-ed.

U.S.

Farrakhan’s Influence Remains a Problem

By
At a moment in American cultural history when even a hint of opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement can result in jobs being lost and people hounded out of the public square, the muted reaction to open expressions of anti-Semitism is striking. When Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted ... Read More
NR PLUS PC Culture

Even Saints Can Get Canceled

By
The vandals in St. Louis have a new target: St. Louis. The American city began as a French settlement in Spanish Louisiana. The French fur traders who set up shop there named it for Louis IX, the sainted French king whose Christian zeal and personal integrity caused him to be regarded by his contemporaries and ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Peak Jacobinism?

By
The Jacobin Left is just now beginning to get edgy.  A few of its appeasers and abettors are becoming embarrassed by some of the outright racists and nihilists of BLM and the Maoists of Antifa — and their wannabe hangers-on who troll the Internet hoping to scalp some minor celebrity.  The woke rich too ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Cuomo’s Poster

By
Have you seen Andrew Cuomo’s poster? The New York governor’s pandemic-themed design was apparently intended as a celebration of the state’s effort against coronavirus. It’s difficult to describe, but there’s a mountain in the middle labeled “111 Days of Hell,” a rope around it labeled “Pulling ... Read More
