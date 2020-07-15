Not Much Further Comment Needed

Over at CNN, former senator Al Franken — whom you may recall resigned his seat in the Senate after eight women accused him of groping them or otherwise behaving inappropriately — writes that Joe Biden has to “bring it” in the 2020 election, because the Democratic nominee must rescue America from “a dysfunctional and corrupt federal government.”’

Joe Biden served in the Senate from 1973 to 2009 and then spent eight years as vice president. Only a small handful of Americans have had more influence over the way the federal government operates over the past 45 years than Joe Biden. The Democratic nominee cannot realistically be painted as an outsider, a reformer, an agent of change, or a breath of fresh air. Biden is the living, breathing embodiment of the Washington status quo, right up to January 20, 2017. I’m not sure Biden campaign staffers are high-fiving each other upon learning that a disgraced former senator is stepping forward to argue that only Biden can save Americans from a federal government rife with corruption.

But I suppose it could be worse. At least Franken didn’t choose “how to reach out and touch the lives of women voters” as the theme of his op-ed.