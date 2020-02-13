The Corner

Elections

Not the Proletariat I Know

By

The Elizabeth Warren campaign suffered a setback in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday night, with the one-time Democratic front-runner capturing a paltry 9.2 percent of the party’s primary vote and failing to secure a single Granite State delegate.

Warren’s campaign brass sent out an email to her supporters with the following salve:

It hurts to care so much, work so hard, and still fall a little short.

So it’s okay to take a moment and feel that pain, or process that disappointment.

Comments

Take a walk around the block, eat an extra piece of chocolate, hug your pet, adopt a pet, watch videos of cats and dogs who are friends, call a friend — whatever works.

Elizabeth Warren often touts her bona fides among the country’s “working people.” Question: Do members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers typically drown their sorrows in cutesy animal videos, or ever make consecutive use of the words “process that disappointment”? Would they have a psychosocial breakdown about Elizabeth Warren’s lackluster performance in a state primary?

Perhaps I’ve lost touch with the rank-and-file of the American proletariat. But I can’t fathom they’d devote this much emotional energy to the state of Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy, and if they did, that they would use cat videos and diet-cheating to “process” their “disappointment.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

What If It’s Bernie?

By
Senator Bernie Sanders, the professing socialist from Vermont, is not a member of the Democratic Party, but he is at the moment the leading candidate to win that party’s presidential nomination in 2020. He is an ideological outlier who speaks more openly about a particular -ism — socialism, in this case — ... Read More
Elections

What If It’s Bernie?

By
Senator Bernie Sanders, the professing socialist from Vermont, is not a member of the Democratic Party, but he is at the moment the leading candidate to win that party’s presidential nomination in 2020. He is an ideological outlier who speaks more openly about a particular -ism — socialism, in this case — ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Downward Go the Democrats

By
Editor’s note: The following piece was written before the results of the New Hampshire primary were released. Though this may not be a representative opinion, I think Joe Biden’s decline turned into a power dive with his claim over the weekend of almost sole responsibility for the destruction of Robert ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Downward Go the Democrats

By
Editor’s note: The following piece was written before the results of the New Hampshire primary were released. Though this may not be a representative opinion, I think Joe Biden’s decline turned into a power dive with his claim over the weekend of almost sole responsibility for the destruction of Robert ... Read More
Elections

Amy Klobuchar Stands Alone

By
Voting is underway in New Hampshire today, and Amy Klobuchar has finally found a way to stand out in the Democratic field. Asked yesterday whether there is room in her coalition for pro-life people, she said yes. Would she aim to find common ground on reducing the demand for abortion, the same interlocutor ... Read More
Elections

Amy Klobuchar Stands Alone

By
Voting is underway in New Hampshire today, and Amy Klobuchar has finally found a way to stand out in the Democratic field. Asked yesterday whether there is room in her coalition for pro-life people, she said yes. Would she aim to find common ground on reducing the demand for abortion, the same interlocutor ... Read More