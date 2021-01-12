The Corner

Not ‘Totally Appropriate’

President Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by Congress in Washington, D.C, January 6, 2021. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

At his first public event since last Wednesday’s rally and riot in Washington, D.C., President Trump judged his own remarks at the rally “totally appropriate.” From Politico:

“If you read my speech — and many people have done it, and I’ve seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television — it’s been analyzed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews, en route to Alamo, Texas.

“And if you look at what other people have said — politicians at a high level — about the riots during the summer,

