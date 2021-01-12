Not ‘Totally Appropriate’

At his first public event since last Wednesday’s rally and riot in Washington, D.C., President Trump judged his own remarks at the rally “totally appropriate.” From Politico:
“If you read my speech — and many people have done it, and I’ve seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television — it’s been analyzed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews, en route to Alamo, Texas.
“And if you look at what other people have said — politicians at a high level — about the riots during the summer,
…