Novelty and Boilerplate in Political Language

A group of activists called “Black Womxn For” endorsed Warren, leading her to tweet:

Thank you, @BlackWomxnFor! Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy and I don’t take this endorsement lightly. I'm committed to fighting alongside you for the big, structural change our country needs. https://t.co/KqWsVoRYMb — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019

I have a few questions. How does one pronounce womxn? Is the word too ridiculous for Warren to use it herself? Does she mean to say that the vast majority of Americans who aren’t in any of the categories she mentions are not the backbone of democracy? Or does democracy have more than one backbone?