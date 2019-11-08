Novelty and Boilerplate in Political Language

The Corner

A group of activists called “Black Womxn For” endorsed Warren, leading her to tweet:

I have a few questions. How does one pronounce womxn? Is the word too ridiculous for Warren to use it herself? Does she mean to say that the vast majority of Americans who aren’t in any of the categories she mentions are not the backbone of democracy? Or does democracy have more than one backbone?

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

