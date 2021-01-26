NR Is Hiring an Editor

National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr.

National Review is hiring a full-time associate editor. Primary duties include editing articles, blogposts, and newsletters for NationalReview.com – as well as feature-length articles for the print magazine. Writing experience is a plus. Relocation to NR’s New York office is encouraged but not required. Applicants should be familiar with, and enthusiastic about, National Review, its history, and its mission.

The ideal applicant will have excellent writing and editing skills, experience with digital publishing, the ability to balance a wide range of tasks on short deadlines and work well with writers, editors, and Web producers, and a strong interest in and understanding of politics and policy.

Applicants should submit a résumé and a cover letter explaining their interest to editorial.applications (at) nationalreview.com.

Place “Associate Editor – YOUR NAME” in the subject line.