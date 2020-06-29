The Corner

NR News Desk Seeks Media Reporter

National Review is seeking a media reporter to join our growing news desk. The ideal candidate will be a news junkie who keeps a constant eye on the headlines and has several years of reporting and writing experience. He or she will be adept at delivering clean copy on a tight timeline, as well as reporting out longer investigative stories.

In addition to delivering stories assigned by NRO’s editors, the media reporter will be expected to pitch and deliver original, compelling stories that expose bias or incompetence in the national political media through careful reporting. This is not a position for someone interested only in producing simple opinion-driven media criticism, although the reporter will have the opportunity to pitch NRO’s opinion side if they so choose.

While the reporter’s output will vary based on the news cycle, he or she will be expected to produce two to three stories per week. Some of these will involve significant reporting, while others may be based on a simple phone call or two.

Those interested should send a cover letter, a résumé, and some examples of their work to: news.applications@nationalreview.com.

