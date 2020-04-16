NRI: Faith and Culture Leaders Series, Episode #3

NEW: National Review Institute’s Virus-Free Forums: Faith and Culture Leaders Series podcast #3 focuses on the importance of helping children who are in vulnerable situations due to the COVID-19 crisis. NRI Senior Fellow, Kathryn Lopez interviews Nathan Bult and Cheri Williams of Bethany Christian Services. Both have extensive experience in child protection and public policy and offer suggestions on how you can help.

Our Faith and Culture Leaders Series, part of NRI’s Virus-Free Forums, features podcasts and a special conference calls with innovative leaders in the faith community, hosted by Kathryn Jean Lopez.

