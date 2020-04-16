The Corner

NRI Marketing

NRI: Faith and Culture Leaders Series, Episode #3

By

NEW: National Review Institute’s Virus-Free Forums: Faith and Culture Leaders Series podcast #3 focuses on the importance of helping children who are in vulnerable situations due to the COVID-19 crisis. NRI Senior Fellow, Kathryn Lopez interviews Nathan Bult and Cheri Williams of Bethany Christian Services. Both have extensive experience in child protection and public policy and offer suggestions on how you can help.

Comments

Our Faith and Culture Leaders Series, part of NRI’s Virus-Free Forums, features podcasts and a special conference calls with innovative leaders in the faith community, hosted by Kathryn Jean Lopez.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Friedman’s Foolish Fantasy

By
Tom Friedman, the amiable but compulsively mistaken columnist of the New York Times, has produced a proposal for Joe Biden to nominate in advance a unity cabinet, composed of an ideological range of people from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Mitt Romney. This argument, and the reasoning given for it, are so ... Read More
Elections

Friedman’s Foolish Fantasy

By
Tom Friedman, the amiable but compulsively mistaken columnist of the New York Times, has produced a proposal for Joe Biden to nominate in advance a unity cabinet, composed of an ideological range of people from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Mitt Romney. This argument, and the reasoning given for it, are so ... Read More