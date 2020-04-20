NRI: Faith and Culture Leaders Series Podcast #4

National Review Institute’s Virus Free Forums: Faith and Culture Leaders Series podcast #4 focuses on those on the frontlines of caring for the elderly during the COVID-19 crisis. Kathryn interviewed Sr. Constance made who talks about her experience with life behind the walls at the Little Sisters’s convent in Delaware.
Comments
Our Faith and Culture Leaders Series, part of NRI’s Virus-Free Forums, features podcasts and special conference calls with innovative leaders in the faith community, hosted by Kathryn Jean Lopez.