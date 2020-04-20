NRI: Faith and Culture Leaders Series Podcast #4

National Review Institute’s Virus Free Forums: Faith and Culture Leaders Series podcast #4 focuses on those on the frontlines of caring for the elderly during the COVID-19 crisis. Kathryn interviewed Sr. Constance made who talks about her experience with life behind the walls at the Little Sisters’s convent in Delaware.

Advertisement

﻿

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Audio element.



Our Faith and Culture Leaders Series, part of NRI’s Virus-Free Forums, features podcasts and special conference calls with innovative leaders in the faith community, hosted by Kathryn Jean Lopez.