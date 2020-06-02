NRPLUS — Nominated for Most Engaged Community (Thanks to Our Members!)

(cienpies/makyzz/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Did you know NRPLUS boasts one of the most engaged communities in the digital-membership sphere? Don’t take our word for it. Take Digiday’s.

For the second year in a row, NRPLUS has been named a Digiday Publishing Awards finalist for Best Paid Membership Product. (What’s Digiday? It’s one of the leading digital-publishing companies out there, and an informational and marketing hub for all content publishers.) And this year we add the honor of being nominated to Digiday’s Most Engaged Community category.

The honor comes as no surprise.

Our stalwart members have made NRPLUS the fun, interactive, and lively community that it is. They do so by commenting with frequency and zeal on NationalReview.com articles, a special NRPLUS-only privilege. They do so with their energetic (and respectful!) discourse in the NRPLUS members-only Facebook group. They do so by joining our meetups at conferences, big-city taverns, and the NR offices (we very much look forward to reopening this program). And they do so by participating in our regular conference calls with political movers and shakers.

Of course, our members are readers. Content, and paywall-free access to all our content in a minimal-advertising environment, is the heart of the NRPLUS program. But our members have embraced the engagement opportunities NRPLUS provides with vigor – a development that has brought us newfound recognition within the publishing industry.

To all NRPLUS members reading this, thank you. Thank you for your spirit, your experience, your intelligence, and your investment in conservative thought. And thank you for making us a standout among industry heavyweights. (Look out Ellen and ESPN!)

And to all non-NRPLUS members reading this, we invite you to join us today.