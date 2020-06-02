The Corner

NR Insider

NRPLUS — Nominated for Most Engaged Community (Thanks to Our Members!)

By
(cienpies/makyzz/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Did you know NRPLUS boasts one of the most engaged communities in the digital-membership sphere? Don’t take our word for it. Take Digiday’s.

For the second year in a row, NRPLUS has been named a Digiday Publishing Awards finalist for Best Paid Membership Product. (What’s Digiday? It’s one of the leading digital-publishing companies out there, and an informational and marketing hub for all content publishers.) And this year we add the honor of being nominated to Digiday’s Most Engaged Community category.

The honor comes as no surprise.

Our stalwart members have made NRPLUS the fun, interactive, and lively community that it is. They do so by commenting with frequency and zeal on NationalReview.com articles, a special NRPLUS-only privilege. They do so with their energetic (and respectful!) discourse in the NRPLUS members-only Facebook group. They do so by joining our meetups at conferences, big-city taverns, and the NR offices (we very much look forward to reopening this program). And they do so by participating in our regular conference calls with political movers and shakers.

Of course, our members are readers. Content, and paywall-free access to all our content in a minimal-advertising environment, is the heart of the NRPLUS program. But our members have embraced the engagement opportunities NRPLUS provides with vigor – a development that has brought us newfound recognition within the publishing industry.

To all NRPLUS members reading this, thank you. Thank you for your spirit, your experience, your intelligence, and your investment in conservative thought. And thank you for making us a standout among industry heavyweights. (Look out Ellen and ESPN!)

And to all non-NRPLUS members reading this, we invite you to join us today. (As it happens, today’s 60% off sale makes this an opportune time to sign up.) Join us for all our content – no small thing – and our thriving community, too. And if you’re not ready to pull that trigger just yet, be sure to sample our first-rate (and free!) newsletter content by signing up here.

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

No, Martin Luther King Was Not Pro-Riot

By
Among the more contemptible rhetorical tricks used this past weekend was the hijacking of Martin Luther King Jr. to enlist him in the cause of rioting. Celebrities, activists, leading journalistic institutions, and even the Martin Luther King Jr. Center itself are participating in a misinformation campaign by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No, Martin Luther King Was Not Pro-Riot

By
Among the more contemptible rhetorical tricks used this past weekend was the hijacking of Martin Luther King Jr. to enlist him in the cause of rioting. Celebrities, activists, leading journalistic institutions, and even the Martin Luther King Jr. Center itself are participating in a misinformation campaign by ... Read More
U.S.

Joe Biden Doesn’t Know How Guns Work

By
Joe Biden can best capitalize on the rioting following the death of George Floyd in the same way he can best capitalize on anything in 2020: by keeping quiet and out of sight. Unfortunately for Biden, he does occasionally show up and say things. And then this happens: He suggests that police should be trained ... Read More
U.S.

Joe Biden Doesn’t Know How Guns Work

By
Joe Biden can best capitalize on the rioting following the death of George Floyd in the same way he can best capitalize on anything in 2020: by keeping quiet and out of sight. Unfortunately for Biden, he does occasionally show up and say things. And then this happens: He suggests that police should be trained ... Read More
U.S.

First, Restore Order

By
Doing evil in the service of a just cause does not change either side of the moral equation: Evil remains evil, and the just cause remains just — neither consideration cancels out the other or transmutes it. With riots and violence convulsing American cities after the horrifying death of George Floyd at the ... Read More
U.S.

First, Restore Order

By
Doing evil in the service of a just cause does not change either side of the moral equation: Evil remains evil, and the just cause remains just — neither consideration cancels out the other or transmutes it. With riots and violence convulsing American cities after the horrifying death of George Floyd at the ... Read More