Subscribe to NRPLUS, and All Your Wildest Dreams Will Come True

Yes, I know I’m shamelessly ripping off Pedro’s campaign slogan in the classic comedy Napoleon Dynamite, but when it’s true, it’s true. As you may have heard, we have a new membership program. It’s called NRPLUS, and it’s amazing. The benefits may (or may not) include the following:

  • Digital access to our magazine, our podcast archives, and all NR content on every platform invented or yet-to-be invented;
  • A virtually ad-free experience — 90 percent of ads just gone, like they’ve been nuked from orbit just to be sure;
  • Access to an exclusive Facebook group, where NR writers and readers mix it up in the arena, Thunderdome-style;
  • The ability to comment on NR posts and pieces, to give us a piece of your mind;
  • The opportunity to join live conversations and other events with NR writers and thought leaders from across the conservative world;
  • Access to an exclusive time-space portal and alternative dimension where movies like The Phantom Menace, The Last Jedi, or The Matrix were never made and where the Snyder Cut is the only cut of Justice League; and
  • The ability to wield Mjolnir.

I’m wrong, you say? No product could possibly be that great? Test me and find out. Subscribe today. You will not be disappointed.

