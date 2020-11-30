NY-22: Republican Claudia Tenney Now Leads by Twelve Votes

Two of the three House races that haven’t been called yet are coming down to a handful of votes.

In New York, Republican Claudia Tenney now leads by 12 votes out of more than 300,000 ballots cast:

Whiplash: now it's Claudia Tenney (R) back ahead of Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D) by 12 votes in #NY22 after Herkimer Co. revises its count. Legal fight far from over. https://t.co/kxgFrbRGjI — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 30, 2020

The vote count in New York’s 22nd District is a mess, and the status of disputed ballots will likely be litigated in court for quite some time.

In Iowa, meanwhile, state officials will certify today that Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks flipped a Democratic House seat by six votes out of 394,000 ballots cast.

The Iowa race could end up in litigation too, but California Republican Mike Garcia holds a (relatively) robust 405-vote lead and appears very likely to hold onto his seat.

If Republicans win all three races, they would hold 213 House seats in the next Congress — just five seats short of a majority.