The Corner

Elections

NY-22: Republican Claudia Tenney Now Leads by Twelve Votes

By

Two of the three House races that haven’t been called yet are coming down to a handful of votes.

In New York, Republican Claudia Tenney now leads by 12 votes out of more than 300,000 ballots cast:

The vote count in New York’s 22nd District is a mess, and the status of disputed ballots will likely be litigated in court for quite some time.

In Iowa, meanwhile, state officials will certify today that Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks flipped a Democratic House seat by six votes out of 394,000 ballots cast.

The Iowa race could end up in litigation too, but California Republican Mike Garcia holds a (relatively) robust 405-vote lead and appears very likely to hold onto his seat.

If Republicans win all three races, they would hold 213 House seats in the next Congress — just five seats short of a majority.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame

By
President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14. This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to ... Read More
White House

Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame

By
President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14. This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to ... Read More
Elections

The Stolen-Election Narrative Needs to End

By
Happy Cyber Monday! On the menu today: The president speculates that the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI may be involved in the effort to steal the election from him; China hopes that you and the rest of the world forget how the pandemic started; and the 2020 edition of the annual NR Cyber Monday shopping ... Read More
Elections

The Stolen-Election Narrative Needs to End

By
Happy Cyber Monday! On the menu today: The president speculates that the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI may be involved in the effort to steal the election from him; China hopes that you and the rest of the world forget how the pandemic started; and the 2020 edition of the annual NR Cyber Monday shopping ... Read More
White House

A Justified Pardon

By
President Trump’s pardon of retired General Michael Flynn, who fleetingly served as his first national-security adviser, was a justified act of clemency. You don’t have to be a fan of how Trump has wielded his pardon power (often recklessly and on behalf of friends and supporters) or believe that Flynn was ... Read More
White House

A Justified Pardon

By
President Trump’s pardon of retired General Michael Flynn, who fleetingly served as his first national-security adviser, was a justified act of clemency. You don’t have to be a fan of how Trump has wielded his pardon power (often recklessly and on behalf of friends and supporters) or believe that Flynn was ... Read More