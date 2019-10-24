‘NYU Newspaper Pulls Ad for Lowry’s Nationalism Book Out of Concern It Might ‘Marginalize People of Color’’

The Corner

The NYU paper finally explained why it pulled an ad for a talk about my forthcoming book, The Case for Nationalism. It was ruled out of bounds for the reasons you’d expect: “The word ‘nationalism,’ as it exists in today’s political lexicon, connotes xenophobia and white supremacy, and printing it in large letters on the back of our paper would have marginalized people of color on our campus and our staff.” This lazy and thoughtless rejection of the very idea of nationalism is one of the things I push back against in the book.

 

 

 

