Obamacare Evolves

Obamacare has become entrenched in American life mostly because of the power of inertia. But it has also shed some of its most troublesome features as the Supreme Court and Congress have changed it. At Bloomberg Opinion, I go into some of those changes and speculate about how the last ten years might have gone differently if the law had started where it has ended up.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru