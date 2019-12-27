Good Riddance to the Individual Mandate

The Corner

A woman reads a leaflet at a health insurance enrollment event in Cudahy, Calif., in 2014. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

I’m afraid I have to disagree with Kevin’s argument that “Republicans were wrong to repeal the [individual] mandate while leaving much of the rest of the ACA regime in place.” I’ve shared his concerns in the past, but at this point it seems clear that the mandate’s demise, which occurred at the beginning of this year, won’t have any of the most-feared effects. On balance it was a very good move.

Obamacare’s drafters wanted to ban insurance companies from discriminating against those with preexisting conditions, but didn’t want people to respond by waiting to get sick before they bought insurance. The sicker the folks buying insurance, the higher premiums have to be — and when premiums go up, even more healthy people drop their insurance, setting off the dreaded “death spiral.” The solution was simply to require everyone to get insurance or pay a penalty.

As it happened, though, the mandate wasn’t all that effective, and those who actually signed up on the Obamacare exchanges tended to receive hefty subsidies that limited their costs to a low percentage of their income. These folks have less of a reason to skip buying insurance, as they’re not paying much for it anyway — and if premiums go up, their cost cap stays the same and the government pays the difference.

Essentially, whenever anything threatens the health of the Obamacare exchanges, they self-stabilize at taxpayer expense. Republicans learned this the hard way when they tried to cut off some payments to insurers but ended up hiking subsidies and thereby making Obamacare plans cheaper.

Now that the health wonks have figured this out, the fear isn’t of a death spiral, but of a moderate — maybe 10 percent — increase in premiums over time thanks to the end of the mandate. And the consequences of these higher premiums aren’t as bad as you might think, either for the government or for the folks who actually pay their full premiums instead of a percentage of their incomes.

As for the government, the higher subsidies for those who enroll will probably be canceled out by the fact that some won’t enroll (and thus won’t get their subsidies) if they’re not forced to. As of the middle of last year, the CBO anticipated net savings from lower “subsidized enrollment through the marketplaces, partly offset by an increase in the estimated per-person cost of that coverage.” The Commonwealth Fund was less confident, saying the effect on the federal budget could range “from a reduction of $8 billion to an increase of $3.6 billion in 2020.” Exchange enrollment did fall slightly for the 2019 plan year and again, according to preliminary data, for 2020, while premiums seem to have leveled off after years of growth, but it’ll take a few years to really work out the accounting.

And as for the middle-class participants in the individual market who always fared worst under Obamacare — as they faced high premiums while receiving small or no subsidies — they now have much better options for buying other, more affordable insurance. Trump has boosted the availability of alternatives such as “short-term, limited duration” plans, and of course going with a non-Obamacare-compliant plan now carries no penalty. (By the way, any state that doesn’t like any of this is free to reinstate the mandate and/or ban non-Obamacare-compliant plans.)

However bumbling their health-care maneuvers have been, Republicans have eliminated a policy they’ve long said was coercive and unconstitutional; likely saved the government money; maintained Obamacare’s generous insurance options for the poor and working class, if only because they proved so inept at repealing them; and freed the middle class to buy plans outside of Obamacare’s regulations. It’s not a system anyone would design from scratch, but it’s better than what we had when everyone was forced to buy a specific kind of insurance or pay a fine.

The Lies of The Two Popes

First Things has comprehensively demolished the new Netflix movie The Two Popes, starring Anthony Hopkins as a grumpy Pope Benedict and Jonathan Pryce as a radiant Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, today known as Pope Francis. Netflix is spending huge sums trying to win Oscar nominations for the picture, which was ... Read More
1917: A Somber Journey into Hell

The list of great films about World War I in Europe is surprisingly short: After the acknowledged masterpieces All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) and Paths of Glory (1957), there aren't many more worth discussing. 1917 is a splashy attempt to join the list that is well worth seeing yet suffers from ... Read More
Ten Great Documentaries of 2019

It's a golden age of documentaries, true-life stories whose grit and drama and twists hit so much harder amid awareness that all of this actually happened. Among documentaries released theatrically this year, here are ten standouts. 10. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (CNN, New Year's Day). The ... Read More
Four Tests for Impeachment

Advocates of a president's removal from office by Congress should have to climb over four walls to reach their objective. First, they should have to show that the facts they allege are true. Second, they should show that the fact pattern amounts to an abuse of power or dereliction of duty by the president. ... Read More
2019: A Year in Reading

As the decade comes to a close, I would like to thank National Review for giving me the opportunity to put forward this annual list of books that you should read. This is my seventh list since 2013. For this one, I have put a lot more emphasis on political books because, like most thinking Americans, I am ... Read More
'A People Prepared'

Christmas Day, 1970-something, probably 1979, which meant Jimmy Carter, gasoline rationing, and stagflation. The nation was gripped with malaise. But children who have not been taught any better think only of themselves. The malaise on 56th Street was pretty thick, and the rationing was at times severe. There ... Read More
