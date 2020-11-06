Ocasio-Cortez vs. McCaskill

The Corner

My new column for Bloomberg Opinion is about infighting among Democrats.

McCaskill managed to hold a Senate seat for 12 years for the Democrats in a state that has been turning more and more Republican. Her audacious intervention in the Republican primary in 2012 helped her hold a seat she had been expected to lose. Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, represents a district where 77% of the voters went for Hillary Clinton in 2016. If you had to pick one of them for advice on how to expand the Democrats’ appeal in parts of the country where it’s struggling, of course it ought to be McCaskill. . . .

Elections

An Election in Overtime

By
Donald Trump over-performed the polls and shocked the pundits again on Tuesday, getting so close to the finish line that several key states have yet to be called. This is a significant achievement, and even if he doesn’t ultimately win, Republicans have a strong chance of holding the Senate and defanging a ... Read More
Elections

The Disinformationists

By
A republic is not just a nation of laws. It also relies on its good-faith watchdogs, such as honest pollsters, the media, and bipartisan institutions. We still didn’t know the final result of Tuesday’s presidential election as of Wednesday night. But there are lots of reasons to worry that something in ... Read More
Elections

California: Not as Crazy as We Thought?

By
Ballots are still being counted, but the data emerging from Tuesday’s California voting offer a fascinating possibility: Californians are conservatives who think they’re Democrats. Rating the ballot propositions as either for or against more government, Californians have (so far) voted: against tax hikes ... Read More
Elections

The Progressive Agenda Is Dead

By
The Democrats gambled that if they chose the least offensive, most avuncular establishmentarian to lead them -- a guy who could say “Do I look like a socialist?” and get America to concur that, no, Joe Biden did not look like one — they could leverage dislike for President Trump to win not only the ... Read More
