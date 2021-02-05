Odds of This Being Censored on Internet: Zero

The Associated Press reports: “Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden and an ongoing target for conservatives, has a memoir coming out April 6. . . . Acquired in the fall of 2019, ‘Beautiful Things’ was kept under wraps even as Biden’s business dealings became a fixation of then-President Donald Trump and others during the election and his finances a matter of investigation by the Justice Department.”
House Passes Budget Resolution, Clearing Path for Dems to Push COVID Relief Through
The Senate passed the budget resolution earlier in a 51-50 vote along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.
White House Press Sec Dodges When Asked Why Hunter Biden Still Has a Stake in Chinese Investment Firm
Hunter appears to have retained his investment in the Chinese private equity firm despite his father's public promises.
Lawmakers Send Letter to Pelosi Calling for End to Capitol Hill Fencing, Guard Deployment
For the Capitol 'to be turned into a militarized zone on a permanent basis undermines our moral authority around the world,' Rep. Budd told NR.
Biden Admin. Relaunches 'Catch and Release' as Illegal Border Crossings Return to 'Crisis' Levels
Former Acting DHS Sec. Chad Wolf warned that illegal border crossings have soared, creating a 'very dangerous' situation at the border.
National Guard’s Post-Riot Deployment Expected to Cost at Least $480 Million
National Guard members stationed at the Capitol have not been informed of any specific threat.
Catchphrase Diplomacy Is Back
In his first presidential foreign-policy address, Biden offers a hash of warmed-over progressive talking points.