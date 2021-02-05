The Corner

Odds of This Being Censored on Internet: Zero

The Associated Press reports: “Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden and an ongoing target for conservatives, has a memoir coming out April 6. . . . Acquired in the fall of 2019, ‘Beautiful Things’ was kept under wraps even as Biden’s business dealings became a fixation of then-President Donald Trump and others during the election and his finances a matter of investigation by the Justice Department.”

