Of Press Secretaries and Space Warriors

On Wednesday, Disney fired Gina Carano for making an ill-considered Holocaust comparison to convey the positive message that we shouldn’t harbor hatred for our political opponents.

Today, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that “Kindness and compassion is back.” In the next breath, she explained that deputy press secretary T. J. Ducklo would be suspended a week without pay for threatening a Politico reporter for pursuing a story about Ducklo’s relationship with another journalist. Among other pleasantries, Ducklo promised the reporter “I will destroy you” and alleged that she was “jealous” of his relationship.

Ducklo is a senior official working for the most powerful person on the planet. Carano is a pro-wrestler-turned-actress who plays a space warrior on TV. One’s keeping their job after menacing a member of the fourth estate — the folks charging Omaha Beach on the daily, remember? The other’s been banished from polite society.

Try to figure out why that is. It shouldn’t take you long.