The Corner

U.S.

Oh Good, Willie Brown Has Career Advice for Kamala Harris

By

Right now, Kamala Harris is on the verge of what could be a life-altering and historic moment. Some people in Joe Biden’s circle think his running-mate options are down to Harris and Susan Rice. As many have noted, with Biden’s current lead in the national polls and the swing states — and the widespread expectation that Biden would not finish his first term — Biden may well be selecting the 47th President of the United States. Few people whose presidential campaign ended before the first primary end up with such a fortuitous turn of events.

And then former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown takes to the pages of his hometown newspaper to declare, “If Joe Biden offers the vice presidential slot to Sen. Kamala Harris, my advice to her would be to politely decline. . . . Basically, no one takes the vice president seriously after election day.”

Comments

Almost every political junkie has heard the stories of Harris’ affair with Brown back in the 1990s, and how he appointed her to two state boards during their relationship. By itself, that’s unlikely to determine Biden’s running-mate selection or the 2020 presidential election. But Harris would no doubt prefer if Willie Brown simply disappeared for the next few months — or maybe forever — rather than intermittently popping up in public and weighing in on her career choices, and in the process, reminding the world of their special relationship when she was in her 30s and he was in his 60s and married.

It says quite a bit about Brown that he doesn’t have the sense to simply shut up on the topic of Kamala Harris, and writes these columns as if he’s just another retired mayor writing about just another California senator.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Immigration

Going after the Employers of Illegal Aliens

By
One year ago, ICE raided multiple chicken plants in Mississippi, arresting hundreds of illegal aliens. Dozens of them have been convicted of various federal crimes, such as identity theft and document fraud. But what about their employers? Simply arresting a bunch of illegals, and leaving it at that, is both ... Read More
Immigration

Going after the Employers of Illegal Aliens

By
One year ago, ICE raided multiple chicken plants in Mississippi, arresting hundreds of illegal aliens. Dozens of them have been convicted of various federal crimes, such as identity theft and document fraud. But what about their employers? Simply arresting a bunch of illegals, and leaving it at that, is both ... Read More
White House

An Abuse of Presidential Authority

By
President Trump is abusing his authority, just as his predecessor Barack Obama abused his. Two executive actions he took in the name of COVID relief over the weekend are attempts to legislate without the legislature. Trump has for months sought a payroll-tax holiday but encountered bipartisan resistance to the ... Read More
White House

An Abuse of Presidential Authority

By
President Trump is abusing his authority, just as his predecessor Barack Obama abused his. Two executive actions he took in the name of COVID relief over the weekend are attempts to legislate without the legislature. Trump has for months sought a payroll-tax holiday but encountered bipartisan resistance to the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Why Trump’s Losing

By &
President Trump pulled an inside straight to win in 2016, and now he needs another one. The good news for Trump is that his approval rating has stopped falling recently. The bad news is that it has stabilized in the low 40s. Election-watcher Harry Enten points out that no president since Harry Truman has won ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Why Trump’s Losing

By &
President Trump pulled an inside straight to win in 2016, and now he needs another one. The good news for Trump is that his approval rating has stopped falling recently. The bad news is that it has stabilized in the low 40s. Election-watcher Harry Enten points out that no president since Harry Truman has won ... Read More
NR PLUS World

An Ordeal in Prague

By
Editor’s Note: Below is an expanded version of a piece published in the current issue of National Review. Ondrej Kolar was under police protection from April to July. He was also under police protection last year, in the fall. This year, he was in hiding for two weeks. Police detected threats to his life ... Read More
NR PLUS World

An Ordeal in Prague

By
Editor’s Note: Below is an expanded version of a piece published in the current issue of National Review. Ondrej Kolar was under police protection from April to July. He was also under police protection last year, in the fall. This year, he was in hiding for two weeks. Police detected threats to his life ... Read More
Politics & Policy

America, You’re Doing Okay: A Pep Talk

By
On the menu today: Some really intriguing new research on why so many people are asymptomatic with the coronavirus, and a theory that masks are effective in part because they aren’t 100 percent effective; a pep talk for everyone in America who’s trying to get a handle on their anxiety, stress, and gloom right ... Read More
Politics & Policy

America, You’re Doing Okay: A Pep Talk

By
On the menu today: Some really intriguing new research on why so many people are asymptomatic with the coronavirus, and a theory that masks are effective in part because they aren’t 100 percent effective; a pep talk for everyone in America who’s trying to get a handle on their anxiety, stress, and gloom right ... Read More