Oh, Great — Baseball Got Even More Boring 

Long-time readers who are baseball fans know I’ve been complaining about the length of games for a long time, but now MLB has added a new twist: astonishing little offense during the interminable games.
Maybe this is just an early-season trend, but it’s pretty remarkable. From an AP report:
Major league batters are hitting just .232 overall through April, down from .252 two years ago and under the record low of .237 set in the infamous 1968 season that resulted in a lower pitcher’s mound.
The Mendoza line may not mean what it used to.
Strikeouts have averaged 9.06 per team per game, on pace to set a record for the 13th consecutive full season — up from 8.81 two years ago and nearly double the 4.77 in 1979. Strikeouts already are 1,092 ahead of hits, just three years after exceeding hits for the first time over a full season.
Hits are averaging a record-low 7.63 after fluctuating from 8 to 10 from 1937 through last year, excepting 1968′s dip to a then-alarming 7.91.