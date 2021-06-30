Oh My, Ohtani!

I’ve been aware of how extraordinary Shohei Ohtani is in theory, but haven’t paid much attention because he plays for the Angels, which might as well be in another league for this East Coast-obsessed fan. But there’s been no ignoring him the last two nights in the Bronx, where he’s hit three home runs already. When I watch highlights from Yankees games (or follow them on Twitter), I, of course, only watch the highlights good for the Yankees. But I’ve made an exception for Ohtani and watched each of these blasts a couple of times. I wouldn’t be particularly disappointed if he hits a few more before he leaves — what a phenomenon.