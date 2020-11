If you believe, as many social-media jokes suggest, that we’re all living in a wildly imaginative and unpredictable television series entitled 2020, then the writers of our collective show have gotten a little heavy-handed in their symbolism: “On day five of election recounts in Milwaukee, all observers were given poop emoji wristbands from Wisconsin Center staff.”

Advertisement

Milwaukee County clerk George Christenson said he believed the little illustrations were of chocolate ice cream.