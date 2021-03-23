Okay, This Is a Good Way for Candidates to Get My Attention

I have to confess, dear readers, that with the pandemic continuing, the vaccine rollout continuing, and Biden taking office, I have not really kept up on the race for the three Lincoln, Neb., city council at-large seats. Voters will cast a ballot for three candidates in the April 6 primary election, and six candidates will advance to the General Election on May 4.

With that caveat in mind, I think Mary Hilton sounds like a terrific candidate, primarily because of her philosophy towards government spending:

Higher property tax valuations continue to lead to higher property tax payments in the city of Lincoln. Does this concern you? Why or why not? Yes, it concerns me. The city budget should not expand at a faster pace than those of the city’s families and businesses. Instead of lowering the tax rate when properties are reevaluated, our city takes the windfall. The Lincoln City Council is responsible for passing a budget that meets the needs of the city and properly funding essential municipal services. The city collects plenty of money to pay for “needs.” I agree with columnist Jim Geraghty, who wrote, “There is always some aspect of government that can be trimmed, rethought, and eliminated.” This principle should especially apply to the “wants” of the budget. The City Council should use its investigative and budgetary powers to keep taxing in line with the actual growth of the city. High property taxes are part of the reason we are experiencing a housing affordability problem. When neither the old nor the young can afford to live in Lincoln, the entire city suffers.

I mean, if you can’t trust a candidate who quotes me in her press interviews, who can you trust?