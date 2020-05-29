The Corner

Politics & Policy

On Election Meltdowns

By

Former FEC Chairman Brad Smith has a review of left-leaning law professor Rick Hasen’s book Election Meltdown: Dirty Tricks, Distrust, and the Threat to American Democracy. As he notes, Hasen rehashes some tired arguments about “voter suppression” but also makes some solid points, such as criticizing Stacey Abrams for undermining the legitimacy of elections:

To his credit, Professor Hasen does recommend some unimaginative but common-sense suggestions that most liberal Democrats reject. He recommends increased prosecution of low-tech election crimes, such as absentee voter fraud, and the cleanup of voter registration lists. He calls for some limits on, though not the abolition of, the practice of “ballot harvesting,” in which campaign operatives collect and return absentee ballots for strangers and others—a practice with tremendous opportunity for fraud.

Where Smith really goes after Hasen is on (1) his endorsement of “fact checking” by social-media platforms as a solution to misleading information, (2) Hasen’s double standards in how he criticizes rhetoric about actions undermining election integrity, and (3) the failure to consider the downsides of his affirmative proposals.

Comments

For my part, I’d just add that while both parties have an obligation — one Donald Trump routinely ignores — to accept the legitimacy of electoral losses, the Democrats’ tendency to attack the legitimacy of elections they lose did not start with Trump’s election. It’s been going on for a while. And while Smith attributes a lot of the rancor in American politics to a combination of a bitterly divided citizenry and the growth of federal power, he misses the key element that knots those two factors together: the great escalation over the past five or six decades in the number and social importance of issues that are decided by the federal courts.

It is the all-or-nothing nature of judicial decision-making, the long tenure of Supreme Court justices, the narrow balance of the Court, and the president’s paramount role in nominations that combine to produce the “Flight 93” mood in which the loss of any given presidential election is associated with permanent, irretrievable losses in the culture wars. So long as Americans see elections as one-time things that cannot simply be reversed by waiting for the next election, we will lack the fundamental sense of give-and-take that is necessary for a democracy. People who do not expect to live to fight another day are less likely to accept that defeat is legitimate and temporary.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
Media

Mark Zuckerberg’s On the Right Track

By
In comments earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg argued that social-media companies should strive to avoid regulating the views of users. “I don’t think Facebook or internet platforms in general should be arbiters of truth,” Zuckerberg said in an interview with CNBC. “I think that’s kind ... Read More
Media

Mark Zuckerberg’s On the Right Track

By
In comments earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg argued that social-media companies should strive to avoid regulating the views of users. “I don’t think Facebook or internet platforms in general should be arbiters of truth,” Zuckerberg said in an interview with CNBC. “I think that’s kind ... Read More
PC Culture

The Central Park Dog Case Is Covington 2.0

By
Funny thing about viral videos: They don’t necessarily give the full and complete context for what happened, do they? They might, for instance, begin only after someone does something bizarre and provocative but record solely the reaction. Covington was only 16 months ago. Did we learn anything from it? ... Read More
PC Culture

The Central Park Dog Case Is Covington 2.0

By
Funny thing about viral videos: They don’t necessarily give the full and complete context for what happened, do they? They might, for instance, begin only after someone does something bizarre and provocative but record solely the reaction. Covington was only 16 months ago. Did we learn anything from it? ... Read More