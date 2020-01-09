On Hoping for a Recession

Catherine Rampell writes in the Washington Post:
Over the past few months, anti-Trumpers have often asked me (hopefully, wistfully) about the likelihood that the economy will crater. After all, conventional wisdom says a strong economy in an election year helps the incumbent; if the economy tanks, perhaps Trump's reelection chances would, too.
This is a misplaced and ghoulish fantasy . . .
She goes on to detail the human toll that recessions take, especially on the most vulnerable Americans. She is right about that. It is a bad sign about a country’s political culture if the desire for a recession is as widespread among Trump opponents as she suggests. The good news is that rooting for a recession is pointless as well as wrong.