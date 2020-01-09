The Corner

Economy & Business

On Hoping for a Recession

By

Catherine Rampell writes in the Washington Post:

Over the past few months, anti-Trumpers have often asked me (hopefully, wistfully) about the likelihood that the economy will crater. After all, conventional wisdom says a strong economy in an election year helps the incumbent; if the economy tanks, perhaps Trump’s reelection chances would, too.

This is a misplaced and ghoulish fantasy . . .

She goes on to detail the human toll that recessions take, especially on the most vulnerable Americans. She is right about that. It is a bad sign about a country’s political culture if the desire for a recession is as widespread among Trump opponents as she suggests. The good news is that rooting for a recession is pointless as well as wrong.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

