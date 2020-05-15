The Corner

Politics & Policy

On Spying, Washington Is United in Hypocrisy

By
A security camera in front of the full moon outside the Forbidden City in Beijing, China, January 31, 2018. (Damir Sagolj/Reuters)

After witnessing how easily the surveillance state can be weaponized for political purposes, one could have expected conservatives to rethink their perfunctory support for the state’s largely unchecked spying powers. If FBI agents will fabricate evidence against the opposition party during a presidential campaign, and use that evidence to attain warrants from an obliging FISA court, what do they imagine a motivated official could do to an average American?

Most Republicans, and a majority of Democrats, don’t care.

On Thursday, many of the same GOPers who’ve been railing against FISA abuses that ensnared the Trump officials voted to reauthorize parts of the law that make such abuses possible. As is the case with nearly every extension of The Patriot Act — this, the ludicrous “USA Freedom Reauthorization Act;” because laws that strip Americans of liberties tend to be given names that attempt to convince us otherwise — they did so without any genuine debate about the efficacy of the law.

The legislation includes a new requirement for the attorney general to sign off on any FISA applications dealing with elected officials and federal candidates. The court exists to check the power of the executive branch and uphold constitutional protections. It’s highly doubtful that someone like Eric Holder, who used the Espionage Act to spy on journalists, would feel greatly inhibited by this kind of directive.

An amendment written by Mike Lee and Patrick Leahy also increases the role of outside legal experts to weigh in on FISA court hearings. That sounds like a positive development. On the other hand, the Senate shot down an amendment that would have prohibited law enforcement from collecting your browser search history without any warrant. That sounds authoritarian.

It’s worth noting that the handful of Democrats voted against the bill have spent the past four years propagating the Russia Collusion conspiracy, while never once mentioning that the unchecked FISA power they supposedly oppose made the entire fiasco possible. All of these senators also support bestowing other government agencies like the IRS with unlimited power to look at your personal financial records and political and charitable donations.

Comments

There is bipartisan consensus in Washington that you don’t have any privacy.

The FISA bill now goes back to the House. Trump has reportedly said he wouldn’t sign any extension without a substantive reforms to the FISA process, at least according to Rand Paul. But since Bill Barr has lobbied for passage, a veto seems unlikely.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Fauci Is Not the Villain

By
For his critics, Dr. Anthony Fauci cemented his status as the Rasputin of public health with his Senate testimony Tuesday. The National Institutes of Health official gently, but unmistakably, struck a different tone than President Donald Trump, earning rebukes from radio talk-show hosts and Fox News anchors, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Fauci Is Not the Villain

By
For his critics, Dr. Anthony Fauci cemented his status as the Rasputin of public health with his Senate testimony Tuesday. The National Institutes of Health official gently, but unmistakably, struck a different tone than President Donald Trump, earning rebukes from radio talk-show hosts and Fox News anchors, ... Read More
Media

Our Nevermind Media

By
How lovely it is to have a high-profile job in our major media institutions. Let’s say you completely, hideously muck up a huge story. Let’s say you spend three years wildly misleading the public. Let’s say that, at the outset of the worst public-health crisis in a century, you mock people for being afraid ... Read More
Media

Our Nevermind Media

By
How lovely it is to have a high-profile job in our major media institutions. Let’s say you completely, hideously muck up a huge story. Let’s say you spend three years wildly misleading the public. Let’s say that, at the outset of the worst public-health crisis in a century, you mock people for being afraid ... Read More
Film & TV

On a Magical Night: A Moral Sex Farce

By
Corrupt Hollywood now specializes in remakes and reboots and has convinced the public to accept this cheat as creativity. Meanwhile, Christophe Honoré counters that nonsense with his new film On a Magical Night (Chambre 212). An homage to French cinema’s most advanced romantic comedies, it is also a wholly ... Read More
Film & TV

On a Magical Night: A Moral Sex Farce

By
Corrupt Hollywood now specializes in remakes and reboots and has convinced the public to accept this cheat as creativity. Meanwhile, Christophe Honoré counters that nonsense with his new film On a Magical Night (Chambre 212). An homage to French cinema’s most advanced romantic comedies, it is also a wholly ... Read More
U.S.

A Plea for Generosity

By
If you judged by social media, you’d think that America in the coronavirus crisis had a pro-lockdown faction led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and a “let it rip” faction led by a handful of red-state governors and professional conservative saber-rattlers. This may be a useful narrative for people whose jobs thrive ... Read More
U.S.

A Plea for Generosity

By
If you judged by social media, you’d think that America in the coronavirus crisis had a pro-lockdown faction led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and a “let it rip” faction led by a handful of red-state governors and professional conservative saber-rattlers. This may be a useful narrative for people whose jobs thrive ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The ACLU Burns Down Its Own Principles

By
A headline from The Onion from a few years back: “ACLU Defends Nazis’ Right to Burn Down ACLU Headquarters." This is comic hyperbole built on an underlying truth: The ACLU had principles and was willing to defend those principles even in the most difficult cases. Most famously, in 1977 the ACLU defended the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The ACLU Burns Down Its Own Principles

By
A headline from The Onion from a few years back: “ACLU Defends Nazis’ Right to Burn Down ACLU Headquarters." This is comic hyperbole built on an underlying truth: The ACLU had principles and was willing to defend those principles even in the most difficult cases. Most famously, in 1977 the ACLU defended the ... Read More