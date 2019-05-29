The Corner

'On the Crime Bill, Biden Has Nothing to Apologize For'

I wrote about Biden and the 1994 crime bill today:

The legislation was a mixed bag — including an ineffectual assault-weapons ban and billions for supposed prevention — representing the blunderbuss approach typical of sweeping bipartisan federal legislation. But the bill was, overall, a politically necessary response to a devastating decades long crime wave. Rather than the foundational act of the American penal state, it is best viewed as part of a much larger, long-running effort to strengthen the criminal-justice system that helped drive down crime.

