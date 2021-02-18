On the Subject of Poorly Timed Cancún Vacations . . .

If you ask for, and receive, the privilege and the power that comes with representing your state in the U.S. Senate, you accept along with it the public’s scrutiny of when you take vacations. And even if Ted Cruz can’t single-handedly get the power back on by himself, crises such as this one in Texas are the times when an elected official wants to be seen volunteering at the soup kitchen or shoveling people’s walks or doing some Cory Booker-in-Newark stuff.

Cruz, by himself, cannot do a lot to alleviate the suffering of Texans right now. But at a moment such as this, every public servant wants to be able to say, “I did what I could.”