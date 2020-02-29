The Corner

Elections

One Billionaire Spent Lavishly and Finished Third. Will the Other Do the Same?

By
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer stands with a supporter after announcing that he is suspending his campaign, Columbia, S.C., February 29, 2020. (Mark Makela/Reuters)

Tom Steyer always felt like a campaign tourist, less a real candidate than the political equivalent of someone who spent millions to visit the International Space Station. But Steyer made a big investment in South Carolina and got some traction there. The question was: When push came to shove, how real was that support? The answer was: Not very. Now he’s dropped out. The only thing to be said for Steyer is that he didn’t spend as much as Mike Bloomberg, who has made historic expenditures and may get Steyer-like results on Super Tuesday. Certainly, it’s hard to see what the rationale is now for a Bloomberg campaign that was premised on a Biden collapse that has been emphatically called off.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

The Wrong Trump

By
The wrong Donald Trump has shown up to deal with the coronavirus. One might have expected Donald Trump, a germophobe who spent much of his campaign lambasting the Chinese, to take an aggressive approach on the Wuhan virus. You’d expect the Trump who breaks taboos and shuts things down until “our country’s ... Read More
White House

The Wrong Trump

By
The wrong Donald Trump has shown up to deal with the coronavirus. One might have expected Donald Trump, a germophobe who spent much of his campaign lambasting the Chinese, to take an aggressive approach on the Wuhan virus. You’d expect the Trump who breaks taboos and shuts things down until “our country’s ... Read More
Economy & Business

So You Want to Be Like Denmark?

By
Democratic party presidential hopefuls, such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, argue that they can create an American welfare state without raising taxes on the middle class. Bernie, in fact, likes to point to Denmark as his model, even though the country runs on a market economy. Well, a new study by ... Read More
Economy & Business

So You Want to Be Like Denmark?

By
Democratic party presidential hopefuls, such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, argue that they can create an American welfare state without raising taxes on the middle class. Bernie, in fact, likes to point to Denmark as his model, even though the country runs on a market economy. Well, a new study by ... Read More
White House

They’re Still Not Getting It

By
Not that I expect the White House to read me, but I hope someone talks some sense into Trump's ear.   The Washington Post report that the Trump administration is talking about a "targeted tax cut" as a response to this week's news means they are still treating coronavirus primarily as a problem for financial ... Read More
White House

They’re Still Not Getting It

By
Not that I expect the White House to read me, but I hope someone talks some sense into Trump's ear.   The Washington Post report that the Trump administration is talking about a "targeted tax cut" as a response to this week's news means they are still treating coronavirus primarily as a problem for financial ... Read More