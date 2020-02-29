Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer stands with a supporter after announcing that he is suspending his campaign, Columbia, S.C., February 29, 2020. (Mark Makela/Reuters)

Tom Steyer always felt like a campaign tourist, less a real candidate than the political equivalent of someone who spent millions to visit the International Space Station. But Steyer made a big investment in South Carolina and got some traction there. The question was: When push came to shove, how real was that support? The answer was: Not very. Now he’s dropped out. The only thing to be said for Steyer is that he didn’t spend as much as Mike Bloomberg, who has made historic expenditures and may get Steyer-like results on Super Tuesday. Certainly, it’s hard to see what the rationale is now for a Bloomberg campaign that was premised on a Biden collapse that has been emphatically called off.