The Corner

Economy & Business

One of These Things Is Not Like the Others

By

In his interesting post on the “corporate-woke complex,” John Loftus writes of “our largest multinational corporations, such as Apple, Coca-Cola, and Nike.” I thought that was an interesting grouping of the largest, one that highlights the economic changes of the past couple of decades: By market capitalization, Apple is more than five times the size of Coca-Cola and Nike combined.

There is something more to companies such as Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet, along with Chinese rivals such as Tencent and Alibaba, that isn’t quite captured by the term “multinational corporation.” Maybe we don’t have a word yet for what precisely it is they are.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Music

Van Morrison Sings for the Voiceless

By
Van Morrison knows what censorship means even if Internet mobs don’t. He has released three new songs, “No More Lockdown,” “As I Walked Out,” and “Born to Be Free,” that movingly speak against the new autocratic culture that too many people -- especially trusted media figures, particularly ... Read More
Music

Van Morrison Sings for the Voiceless

By
Van Morrison knows what censorship means even if Internet mobs don’t. He has released three new songs, “No More Lockdown,” “As I Walked Out,” and “Born to Be Free,” that movingly speak against the new autocratic culture that too many people -- especially trusted media figures, particularly ... Read More
Economy & Business

NASDAQ against Shareholder Rights

By
The function of a stock exchange is to provide an orderly market for the trading of securities. As part of that, a stock exchange will generally insist that a listed company will agree to meet certain financial disclosure requirements designed to ensure that investors have sufficient information with which to ... Read More
Economy & Business

NASDAQ against Shareholder Rights

By
The function of a stock exchange is to provide an orderly market for the trading of securities. As part of that, a stock exchange will generally insist that a listed company will agree to meet certain financial disclosure requirements designed to ensure that investors have sufficient information with which to ... Read More