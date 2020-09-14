The Corner

PC Culture

One-Party Campuses Are Not Intellectually Healthy

By
(Jon Herskovitz/Reuters)

The ugliest trend in higher education is for campuses to become ideological monocultures where only “progressive” thinkers are tolerated. This year, we have seen innumerable instances where students or faculty members who are accused of harboring “wrong” ideas (usually denounced as “racist” and “unsafe”) have been hounded by mobs of social-justice warriors.

In this essay published in The Hill, John Ellis of UC-Santa Cruz criticizes this development.

Ellis writes, “The case against the one-party college campuses that we now have is easy to make. John Stuart Mill said it best: ‘a party of order and stability, and a party of progress or reform, are both necessary elements of a healthy state of political life.’ Then he got to the heart of the matter: ‘It is in a great measure the opposition of the other that keeps each within the limits of reason and sanity.’”

Alas, Mill is just another dead white guy to the “woke” people who dominate our campuses. His argument in favor of free speech and open debate carries no more weight with them than it would have with Hitler’s Brownshirts or Mao’s Red Guards.

Ellis continues, “But figuring out why a one-party campus always degenerates into foolishness is the easy part — because it’s not really the heart of the problem. This is what is: Campuses are full of people who see nothing wrong with the one-party campus — in fact, that’s what they want.”

Comments

He’s right. Long ago, the Left set its sights on taking control of education so that we’d create people who see the world “correctly.” Independence of thought and civil debate are no part of that.

I agree with the professor’s conclusion: “Higher education is dominated and controlled by people whose purposes have nothing to do with higher education: That’s the real problem of the one-party campuses, and it’s why they need reforming from top to bottom.”

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Still Amusing Ourselves to Death

By
I can see vast changes coming over a now peaceful world; great upheavals, terrible struggles; wars such as one cannot imagine; and I tell you London will be in danger — London will be attacked and I shall be very prominent in the defence of London. . . . This country will be subjected somehow, to a tremendous ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Still Amusing Ourselves to Death

By
I can see vast changes coming over a now peaceful world; great upheavals, terrible struggles; wars such as one cannot imagine; and I tell you London will be in danger — London will be attacked and I shall be very prominent in the defence of London. . . . This country will be subjected somehow, to a tremendous ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Stacey Abrams’s Delusions of Grandeur

By
‘Voter suppression has become a national talking point,” a narrator says in the new Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Indeed, it has. As November 3 fast approaches, conversations are boiling on the issues of voter suppression, mail-in voting (and its pitfalls), poll access in a pandemic, ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Stacey Abrams’s Delusions of Grandeur

By
‘Voter suppression has become a national talking point,” a narrator says in the new Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Indeed, it has. As November 3 fast approaches, conversations are boiling on the issues of voter suppression, mail-in voting (and its pitfalls), poll access in a pandemic, ... Read More
Elections

Are the Pollsters Wrong about Trump Again?

By
If the presidential election were held today and the polls were precisely correct, Joe Biden would win handily. The RealClearPolitics map has Biden up in enough states to win the Electoral College 352–186: The FiveThirtyEight forecast likewise has Biden up 330–208 in the most likely forecast, with a 76 ... Read More
Elections

Are the Pollsters Wrong about Trump Again?

By
If the presidential election were held today and the polls were precisely correct, Joe Biden would win handily. The RealClearPolitics map has Biden up in enough states to win the Electoral College 352–186: The FiveThirtyEight forecast likewise has Biden up 330–208 in the most likely forecast, with a 76 ... Read More
U.S.

California Burning

By
On the menu today: a deep dive into how policy decisions have exacerbated the wildfires in the West, a farewell to Washington’s most sober-minded columnist, and apparently Peter Strzok has discovered how to travel forward in time. Why the West Is Burning If you’re following the news about the wildfires ... Read More
U.S.

California Burning

By
On the menu today: a deep dive into how policy decisions have exacerbated the wildfires in the West, a farewell to Washington’s most sober-minded columnist, and apparently Peter Strzok has discovered how to travel forward in time. Why the West Is Burning If you’re following the news about the wildfires ... Read More
U.S.

Bring Back the Bison

By
On October 11 last year, the World Wildlife Foundation tweeted a video of four bison being released into Badlands National Park. They spill from the trailer at the top of the hill and tumble down into the snowy expanse below, urged on by the ululations of the staffers above. If bison can look happy, these four ... Read More
U.S.

Bring Back the Bison

By
On October 11 last year, the World Wildlife Foundation tweeted a video of four bison being released into Badlands National Park. They spill from the trailer at the top of the hill and tumble down into the snowy expanse below, urged on by the ululations of the staffers above. If bison can look happy, these four ... Read More