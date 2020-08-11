The Corner

Education

One Professor Pushes Back against Duke’s ‘Anti-Racism’ Crusade

By

Back in June, the president of Duke University decreed that the institution needed to fully embrace anti-racism. Today the Martin Center publishes an open letter by emeritus professor John Staddon in response to it. He is troubled by the assumptions behind the anti-racism crusade and the actions it will entail.

Here is Staddon’s conclusion:

Sir, you repeatedly propose ‘transformative action’ and end by saying that ‘These actions are only a starting point.’ I hope that nothing happens until some of the questions I have raised are satisfactorily answered. In no case should faculty and students be forced to undergo training that seems to resemble not education but Uighur-style re-education.

Read the whole thing.

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

