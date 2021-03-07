An interesting aspect of Oprah Winfrey’s interviewing the stray royals is that in the United States in 2021, the royals are the television personality’s social inferiors, and Harry and Meghan’s economic situation is so far from Oprah’s that they can’t even see it from where they are, in spite of the fact of their geographic proximity.
Oprah and the Royals
