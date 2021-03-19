The NCAA tournament is the best sports festival on the planet, and for evidence, look no further than Oral Roberts, a 15-seed, taking down Ohio State, a 2, this afternoon.
My approach to the tournament is to always root for the upset, pretty much no matter what. Now, this reflex came back to bite me big time a couple of years ago. I can’t tell you how many hours I’ve wasted forlornly rooting for a 16 to beat a 1, and, of course, UMBC finally did it against my beloved UVA.
Anyway, the game this afternoon had all the hallmarks of a classic underdog fade-out. Oral Roberts led most of the way, then Ohio State pulled ahead with under four minutes to go, and usually when that happens, before you know it, the better team is ahead by 8 or 10 points.
Instead, Oral Roberts hung tough, got it into overtime, and won. It’s not unheard of for a 15 to beat a 2:
No. 15 seeds to beat the No. 2 seed. #MarchMadness
1991: Richmond
1993: Santa Clara
1997: Coppin State
2001: Hampton
2012: Lehigh
2012: Norfolk State
2013: Florida Gulf Coast
2016: Middle Tennessee
2021: Oral Roberts pic.twitter.com/DwfSM6DyzU
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) March 19, 2021
But it’s exhilarating and gratifying all the same. Congrats to ORU, and let’s hope it’s a sign of things to come in the first couple of rounds.