The Corner

World

Our On-Again, Off-Again Tough Stance on China

By
President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping shake hands in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. (Damir Sagolj/Reuters)

If you’re an American and you look across the Pacific Ocean at China, you see a lot of reasons for concern. The country’s regime continues to expand its military and make it way more technologically advanced, often using stolen intellectual property. China’s man-made islands are now hosting full-fledged military operations, despite previous pledges to the Obama administration. The Pentagon has concluded Beijing “is going forward with a plan to dominate the world in AI [artificial intelligence] in the 2025 to 2030 time frame.”

China wants to control the world’s 5G network and sell technology that they can use to collect data and feed it to their intelligence apparatus. Basically, if your phone or computer or tablet is made in China, there’s a good chance there’s some sort of backdoor that allows the Chinese government to poke around. And America’s pension funds are investing in Chinese companies that help the government build, refine, and fine-tune their vast and Orwellian surveillance state. A few years ago, China hacked just about all of the records in the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

China has at least a million — perhaps two million! — religious and ethnic minorities rounded up in concentration camps. They’re strip-mining human organs from ethnic minorities and political prisoners. And now there are fears of a China-driven crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong, with police now using live ammunition.

President Trump’s view on China has some strange contradictions. He sees the Chinese regime with a great deal of animosity and suspicion, but this view is driven almost entirely by his thoughts on the country’s trade policies. Judging from Trump’s public comments, this is the only aspect of China policy that really interests him. At the United Nations last month, Trump’s address spent eight paragraphs discussing China’s unfair trade practices and the one paragraph warning against a Chinese crackdown in Hong Kong.

This morning, Trump tweeted, “Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China!”

Comments

Why? 

Trump may well be pursuing the right approach in his brinksmanship on trade. There are some indications that the U.S. trade tariffs on China are indeed starting to hurt them. Status as one of our biggest trading partners turned into a get-out-of-consequences-free card for the regime. But Trump plays both good cop and bad cop himself depending upon the day, and he picks some really random and odd moments to play “good cop” with the Chinese.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

AOC’s Ludicrous Taxi Bailout

By
For generations, New Yorkers have been paying a cartel surcharge for taxis. A conspiracy of New York City government and business has carefully limited the number of taxi "medallions," without which it is illegal to operate a taxi that picks up pedestrians hailing drivers on the street. Owners of taxi medallions, ... Read More
U.S.

The Radicalism Arms Race

By
The fear of radicalism runs deep in our national DNA. So does the love of it. It’s democratic politics as the ultimate on-again/off-again romance. The Founders themselves feared that various centrifugal tendencies — faction, passions, democracy itself — would turn the country away from its republican ... Read More
Economy & Business

Setting the Record Straight on Vaping

By
There’s a lot to unpack from this recent piece in The Federalist written by my friend and former White House advisor, Katy Talento, which endorses government plans to limit access to e-cigarette devices and flavors. I’ll take her main arguments — which are the ones most commonly made to support vaping bans ... Read More
World

‘The Traveling Insult’

By
A detail of the current Ukraine scandal reminded me of something that occurred in the second Reagan administration. (Word to the wise: Each four years of a presidency used to be referred to as an “administration.” Now we tend to use the word “administration” to refer to a president’s entire time in ... Read More