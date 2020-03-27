The Corner

Health Care

Pandemic Preparedness

By

Josh Hendrickson:

When a pandemic occurs, the demand for medical supplies such as masks and other protective equipment for healthcare workers and ventilators for patients necessarily increases. The excess masks and ventilators that the hospital has on hand before the pandemic are quickly used up. One solution would be for the government to provide subsidies to firms that make the products used in intensive care during noncrisis times, perhaps through direct purchase and storage of these goods, so that the country is prepared when faced with a possible pandemic. This solution would require the government to maintain a stock of N95 masks, isolation gowns, eye shields, disposable gloves, ventilators and ventilator supplies, oxygen masks, suction equipment, ECMO machines, dialysis machines, feeding tubes, glucometers, and urinary catheters. While the US government has attempted to embark on similar measures in the past, it has never followed through with a comprehensive plan or proper replenishment.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Media

The Political Media Are Failing America

By
Here are some of the public figures and institutions that Americans hold in higher esteem than the media according to Gallup: Hospitals Their child's school and daycare centers State governments Their employer CDC and NIH Mike Pence Donald Trump Congress Only one institution that Gallup ... Read More
Media

The Political Media Are Failing America

By
Here are some of the public figures and institutions that Americans hold in higher esteem than the media according to Gallup: Hospitals Their child's school and daycare centers State governments Their employer CDC and NIH Mike Pence Donald Trump Congress Only one institution that Gallup ... Read More