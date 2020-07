You might get the impression from the controversies surrounding President Trump’s uses of his clemency powers that there have been a lot of them. He has actually issued far fewer pardons and commutations than most presidents. One reason we have heard a lot more about his is that a very high proportion of his grants of clemency have gone to political allies.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru