Parenting under Quarantine and Making Room for More: Adopting Renewed Christian Attitudes in the Midst of the Coronavirus

By

Many people have been unexpectedly behind closed doors with their families for a month or longer now. That’s challenging for any child, for any marriage, and even more so if you have children with trauma histories. Elizabeth Kirk, a lawyer and scholar, and Lisa Wheeler, who works in public relations (high-profile and faith-based, and pro-life, pro-family projects like The Passion of the Christ and more recently, Unplanned), are both adoptive mothers. You hear their passion most when they advocate on this issue — and when they talk about their children! In the latest series of conversations with leaders in faith, culture, and civil society, Kirk and Wheeler talk about family life under quarantine — including what’s realistic about keeping the faith — and Christian obligations to the orphan and neighbor.

Listen here:

As you may pick up in the conversation, both Kirk and Wheeler have been speakers at National Review Institute events in the past. It was good to reconnect during this challenging time for most of us.

Previous conversations can be found here. Keep an eye out for future installments.

