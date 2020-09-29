Park Avenue vs. Scranton

The Corner

Michael touches on the “Scranton vs. Park Avenue” theme today, and it is good reading. But I might add another complicating factor: Donald Trump has never, to my knowledge, lived on Park Avenue. He grew up in the fanciest part of Queens (tallest building in Wichita?), and Trump Tower is on Fifth. Ivanka lived on Park.

Maybe “Scranton vs. Fifth Avenue”?

But, of course, Joe Biden didn’t grow up in Scranton, either.

I can think of only one recent prominent figure in U.S. politics who did in fact grow up on Park Avenue — working-class hero and man of the people Howard Dean.

