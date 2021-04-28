I had missed this finding in the new NBC poll, but saw a reference to it in Josh Kraushaar’s latest column. When Republicans were asked whether they considered themselves more supporters of the Republican Party or of Donald Trump, 50 percent said the GOP, 44 percent said Trump. That’s still an extraordinarily high number for Trump, but he’s lost a little ground. In January, it was tied, 46–46. And last October, it was 54 for Trump, 38 for the GOP.
The Corner
Party over Trump
