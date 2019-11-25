A man gloats about getting access to women’s private spaces, much to a young woman’s visible distress.

I genuinely find the girl’s distress extremely upsetting. Adults listened to her plead for her right to privacy, and went ahead voted to expose her and other female students to the gaze of any male who self-identifies into the girls’ changing area anyway https://t.co/gBDUiUAbVk — Helen Joyce (@HJJoyceEcon) November 20, 2019

An Australian man, Hannah (formerly Callum) Mouncey, makes a mockery of women’s sports.

100kg heavy & 188cm tall transgender woman Hannah Mounceyhas been allowed to compete for Australia in handball. The poor Iranian women don't stand a chance😧 pic.twitter.com/EwIjw3L350 — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) November 23, 2019

Newsweek reports on a student-led initiative at Brown University to put tampons and pads in the men’s room:

By putting menstrual products in women’s, men’s and gender-inclusive bathrooms, Nguyen’s campaign highlights an often ignored fact: Not all people who menstruate are women. [Emphasis added]

Peak trans, anyone?