Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Michael discuss the battle over the January 6th committee appointees, pessimism over the impending infrastructure bill, and Mississippi’s powerful brief on Roe. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
The Corner
‘Pelosi Doubles Down’
Recommended
An Olympic Weightlifter Speaks Out on the Participation of Transgender Athletes in Women's Sports
There are two sides to every story, and Tracey Lambrechs is here to tell the other.
Biden’s ‘Double Death Tax’
The White House is proposing what would amount to a second estate tax. The one we already have is bad enough.
The Problems with Laurel Hubbard’s Qualifying for the Olympics as a Woman
The New Zealand weightlifter, who was born and competed as a male, has clear advantages over female competitors.
American Men Suffer a Friendship Recession
American men have fewer friends than in decades past. We should dedicate time to fostering friendships. They provide an immediate and enduring reward.
Lindsey Graham Is an Idiot
Democrats are treating the infrastructure and reconciliation bills as linked, and so should Republicans and everybody else.
The Kids Are Not Alright: Chaos at the College Republican National Committee
College Republican chapters all over the country claim they are being disenfranchised by a president seeking to consolidate power.
The Latest
Brett Kavanaugh Faces Another Round of Smears and Intimidation
The New York Times leaves out several key details from a report that tries to cast a cloud of suspicion over Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh.
D.C. Police Chief Unloads on Lax Court System after Shooting: 'You Cannot Coddle Violent Criminals'
The comments came after a shooting disrupted the dinner rush in D.C.'s 14th street commercial district.
Cleveland’s Guardians of the Bland Bury Its Baseball History
The name change for the Indians reinforces the message that the lords of the sport care more about the opinions of liberal commentators than about the fans.
The Rockefellers' Costly Penance
The Rockefellers are using their wealth to disrupt pipeline repairs, making life more difficult for blue-collar workers.
Democracy Dies in Regulators’ Offices: The SEC, Regulatory Creep, ESG, and ‘Climate’
The week of July 19, 2021: regulation, infrastructure, and other clickbait.
The American Right Hits Its Hippie Phase
As Democrats embrace authority and Republicans push countercultural revolution, we’re reenacting the 1960s with the roles reversed.