‘Pelosi Doubles Down’

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, Alexandra, and Michael discuss the battle over the January 6th committee appointees, pessimism over the impending infrastructure bill, and Mississippi’s powerful brief on Roe. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

