Nancy Pelosi never took any significant flak from the media for delaying passage of the COVID-relief bill for months (and, not coincidentally, past the election), but she could have taken a version of the current deal last summer. This table sets it out (warning: some stilted, partisan language since it’s a GOP product):

HEROES (Dems) vs. HEALS (GOP) Just sayin’ pic.twitter.com/J7XvK1DEEL — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) December 22, 2020