Pelosi: Packing the Supreme Court Is an ‘Idea that Should Be Considered’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) attends her weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 15, 2021. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said at her weekly press conference on Thursday that she has “no plans” to have the whole House vote on a new bill to pack the Supreme Court with four additional justices, but she thinks the proposal “should be considered.” 

“I don’t know if that’s a good idea or a bad idea. I think it’s an idea that should be considered, and I think the president is taking the right approach to have a commission to study such a thing,” Pelosi said. “It’s a big step. It’s not out of the question. It has been done before.”

New York Democratic congressman Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, is introducing a bill that would increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court from nine to 13 (with the hope of giving Democratic appointees a 7–6 majority).

