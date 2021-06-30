The Corner

Pelosi Reiterates Pledge to Bottle Up Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

Hours after announcing a deal on infrastructure with a bipartisan group of ten senators last Thursday, President Biden said he wouldn’t sign the bipartisan deal unless Congress also passed a partisan reconciliation bill that boosts social spending (potentially by trillions of dollars). On Saturday, Biden kindasorta walked back his threat. 

Earlier this week, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell demanded that Speaker Nancy Pelosi “de-link” the bipartisan deal and the partisan reconciliation bill, but Pelosi said at a press conference today that she’s not budging: 

 

Some moderate Democrats are asking Pelosi to take up the bipartisan bill (if it passes the Senate) as soon as possible.

History will have much to say about his legacy, but the most important thing to say on this day is that the country has lost a fierce and dedicated public servant.