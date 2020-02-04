The Corner

Pelosi Should Have Nixed SOTU

Rich’s earlier observation about the State of the Union (“You, Sir, Are Such a Dire Threat to the Republic That You Shouldn’t Be Permitted to Run for Reelection, but Please Come Address Us at a Joint Session of Congress Next Tuesday”) occasions my periodic reminder: I hate the State of the Union speech, and so should you.

It is a nauseating, un-American spectacle, irrespective of president or party.

If Pelosi et al. were half serious about their indictment of Donald Trump, they’d have canceled the traditional address and invited him to just tweet his remarks instead — and we’d all have been better off for it.

