Pelosi vs. Zuckerberg

Pelosi’s comment that Zuckerberg’s comments on fact-checking were “a disgrace” can’t have surprised the Facebook CEO. In the spring of 2019, Facebook allowed a doctored video that made Pelosi look bad to stay up on the site. Pelosi refused to take a phone call from Zuckerberg about the incident, and said it had convinced her that “they have proven — by not taking down something they know is false — that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election.” So she’s got a grudge, and she’s a nut on the subject.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review , a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute. @rameshponnuru