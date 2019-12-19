The Corner

White House

Pelosi’s Idiotic Gambit

By

It looks like Pelosi is going to delay sending over the articles of impeachment, which is a really bad idea. One, this is not a way to exercise leverage over McConnell, because he doesn’t care to have the articles sent over in the first place. Two, it’s bizarre to try to force the Senate to fight to get witnesses that the House didn’t make much of an effort to get itself. Three, this contradicts the argument that impeachment was such an urgent necessity that it had to be rushed. Four, it will make impeachment look even more partisan and political. Five, it is exactly the wrong tack to win over those Republicans who might be persuadable on witness like Romney and Collins. Besides all that, it’s a brilliant idea.

Politics & Policy

The Slippery James Comey Gets Nailed 

By
Twenty years ago, Bill Clinton gave us “it depends upon what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.” James Comey has now given us it depends what the meaning of “vindicated” is. The former FBI director sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News Sunday over the weekend, and it didn’t go well. Wallace ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Yet Another Dismal Star Wars Movie

By
The first half of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t good, and the second half isn’t bad. After eleven films, the only fuel left in the series’s tank is sheer nostalgia, but at least Episode IX doesn’t go out of its way to irritate the audience, the way The Last Jedi did. I left the theater with a ... Read More
Culture

Your Kid Should Not Have a Smartphone

By
Ah, parenting in the Internet age: It’s an experience full of mystery and wonder! Whether you’re at the local school, a youth sporting event, or a kid’s birthday party, it’s common to see groups of young children, sometimes as young as third or fourth grade, huddled blank-eyed over their collective ... Read More
