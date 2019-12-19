Pelosi’s Idiotic Gambit

It looks like Pelosi is going to delay sending over the articles of impeachment, which is a really bad idea. One, this is not a way to exercise leverage over McConnell, because he doesn’t care to have the articles sent over in the first place. Two, it’s bizarre to try to force the Senate to fight to get witnesses that the House didn’t make much of an effort to get itself. Three, this contradicts the argument that impeachment was such an urgent necessity that it had to be rushed. Four, it will make impeachment look even more partisan and political. Five, it is exactly the wrong tack to win over those Republicans who might be persuadable on witness like Romney and Collins. Besides all that, it’s a brilliant idea.

