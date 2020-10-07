Pence: Biden’s COVID Plan ‘Looks a Little Bit Like Plagiarism’

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris fielded the first question of the vice-presidential debate and was given an opportunity to outline the Biden plan for addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

She declined to do so, instead attacking the Trump administration for its own response. I’ll be the first to criticize the president for his rhetoric since March, but Pence’s claim that the Biden plan “looks a little bit like plagiarism” rings true in the absence of an explanation of what a President Biden would have done differently.