Pence: Biden’s COVID Plan ‘Looks a Little Bit Like Plagiarism’

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris fielded the first question of the vice-presidential debate and was given an opportunity to outline the Biden plan for addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

She declined to do so, instead attacking the Trump administration for its own response. I’ll be the first to criticize the president for his rhetoric since March, but Pence’s claim that the Biden plan “looks a little bit like plagiarism” rings true in the absence of an explanation of what a President Biden would have done differently.

Pence Won, But It Doesn’t Matter

It was nice to have a debate where the two rivals could complete sentences. Some of those sentences managed to communicate complete thoughts. Beyond this reassurance that two members of America’s political class are capable of tenth-grade level interaction, I don’t think the debate mattered to the election ... Read More
Why Coronavirus-Relief Talks Collapsed

Mere weeks before November’s elections, President Trump and congressional Republicans have turned down House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s $2 trillion stimulus package. On the face of it, the bill is a gift to Republicans: Voters receiving generous government transfers should be more inclined to favor the party in ... Read More
