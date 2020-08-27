The Corner

Elections

Pence on COVID

By
Vice President Mike Pence delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican vice presidential nominee during an event for the 2020 Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Md., August 26, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The vice president last night had the most extended discussion of the pandemic that we’ve heard so far at the Republican convention. It is the most important issue to the public by far, according to Gallup. Pence listed a lot of actions that the administration has taken, said we were on track to have a safe, effective vaccine by the end of the year, and turned his attention to the task of re-opening and rebuilding the economy. The anti-COVID policies he talked about were in the past; by implication, all we need to do now and in the future about it is to continue the measures the administration has already undertaken — measures that have been, on his account, working well.

Comments

The speech won’t look good if we have serious upsurges in September or October. Perhaps the campaign thinks that the ticket is cooked if that happens, whatever the administration does or says now.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Elections

He Should Have Skipped Straight to the Fireworks

By
When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ... Read More
Elections

He Should Have Skipped Straight to the Fireworks

By
When you think of Donald Trump, is the first phrase that comes to mind “a heart full of gratitude”? Because that’s how he described himself tonight as he accepted the Republican nomination for another four years as president. He later added, “I say, very modestly, I have done more for the African-American ... Read More
Elections

Too Much Trump

By
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ... Read More
Elections

Too Much Trump

By
Donald Trump spoke for an hour and ten minutes, and he did not seem as if he was enjoying it. Trump's demeanor at the start of the speech was almost genial, and at points, he managed the twinkle in the eye that he gets at some of his rallies, such as when he was chiding Democrats for pledging "lawyers for ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris’s Abortion Absolutism

By
Abortion policy is just one of several areas in which California senator Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, has sworn to abuse executive power to assert her preferences if Congress won’t legislate as she’d like. Her authoritarian instincts were frightening when she was running for president herself, ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris’s Abortion Absolutism

By
Abortion policy is just one of several areas in which California senator Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, has sworn to abuse executive power to assert her preferences if Congress won’t legislate as she’d like. Her authoritarian instincts were frightening when she was running for president herself, ... Read More